LOCAL | Make-A-Wish Billboard showcases young cancer survivor’s artwork

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A cancer survivor and Make-A-Wish recipient’s dream came true after a billboard showcasing her artwork was unveiled in Stafford. 10-year-old, Melinda Moreno is a pediatric cancer survivor who wished for art lessons and for her artwork to be displayed like a real artist.

For the first part of Melinda’s wish, Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana reached out to local Houston artist, Edgar Medina.

For the past several weeks, Medina has been working with Melinda to create a series of paintings called, “Moments Through Seasons.”

The artwork is also on display at the Laura Rathe Fine Art for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The artwork will be auctioned at the exhibit and will benefit Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. Melinda’s artwork is being displayed on a digital billboard at 3311 Main in Stafford, TX.

It will also be displayed on other digital and traditional billboards, which were donated by Clear Channel Outdoor.