HOUSTON (KIAH) — Living Water International is a non-profit founded in Houston 33 years ago. It started when one group traveled to Kenya and saw how desperately the need for clean, safe water was. Access to clean water is something that we may see as so small, but it’s a challenge that developing countries face every day.

Over the past 33 years, Living Water has completed 23,000 projects and served more than 7 million people in 18 countries throughout its fight for clean water. In total, roughly 703 million people lack access to water. More than 820,000 people are estimated to die from a water-related illness. With your help, those alarming statistics can change.

Over the holidays, Living Water will run its Fifty for Five Thousand campaign and ask Houstonians to make a year-end $50 charitable donation to Living Water. Each donation will help one person in a WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) Program over the next five years. It’ll also help that person gain access to clean, safe water, sanitation and hygiene training. You can donate here.

WASH Programs entail:

Creating safe water wells and water systems,

Regular water quality testing,

Education of proper sanitation and hygiene practices,

Formation of local water committees by people in the community to oversee the water point and conduct maintenance for lasting impact.