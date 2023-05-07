HOUSTON (KIAH) – On the heels of a celebration dedicated to honoring our law enforcement officers with ‘Police Week,’ a local non-profit wants to show literal signs of appreciation. ‘Support Our Red and Blue,‘ will showcase 19 billboards around the city as a thank you to law enforcement officers and firefighters. Back in October of last year, the company’s CEO announced the making of these billboards dedicated to the city’s hero’s that will be placed along interstates and major highways. Support our Red and Blue is a non profit on a mission to communicate to law enforcement and rescue personnel how important they are to Harris County. Their hope is to boost morale by thanking them and giving them their much earned appreciation for lifting and protecting the community and country they serve. Multiple businesses and community leaders came together in support of the non-profit when it began in 2022.

The official first ‘thank you’ visit from Support Our Red and Blue will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3 at The HFD Fire Station 66 on Teague Road. The group hopes to visit every fire, police, and sheriff station in Harris County to show their appreciation. You can find more information on how you can honor those who serve Harris County here.