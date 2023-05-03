HOUSTON (KIAH) – Imagine a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. That is a world that members of the 2023 RivALZ BvB flag football teams are working hard to help create. RivALZ is a yearly flag football game that occurs at TDECU Stadium in Houston to help raise money for Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. They work on a national and local level to provide care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The Association is the leading voice for Alzheimer’s disease advocacy.

The players are split into two teams: Blondes vs. Brunettes. In the end however, the hair color doesn’t matter. On gameday, the women spray-paint their braids and ponytails to match the appropriate hair color of the team they are on.

Many of the women on the turf this Saturday have lost parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles in recent years due to Alzheimer’s. The reason for the game is close to their heart. This emotional tie fuels the competition on the field, and in fundraising.

Don’t think that you are signing up to watch ‘just another powder-puff game’. Every year the crowd is pleasantly surprised of the talent that comes out of these women in a sport that in generally geared towards the other gender.

Almost every player on both sides of the ball were athletes in their high school year, many went on to participate in college athletics.

For example, there is an ex-soccer player from the University of Houston and a track star from Sam Houston State University on the team with CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin.

Some players compete in flag football year-round and get to show off their skills for this fundraising event. The hype from the crowd really gets the players going, too. This is a time where family members and friends get to help re-live the glory days with these local athletes. It is truly a good time.

Thank you for helping us tackle this disease – win or lose, our true goal is a world without Alzheimer’s! – Team Brunette

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin’s team donation page HERE

A $25 donation to the link below gets you into TDECU Stadium and free beverages at the post-game afterparty at McIntyre’s Heights. It is a really neat time where family, friends, Moms, Dads, and even grandparents of both teams get together to speak about personal stories of how Alzheimer’s has impacted their life. This is also a time where the winning team parades around with the game-winning trophy. Gameday is on May 6th at noon!