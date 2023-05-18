HOUSTON (CW39) – This is week is National Women’s Health Week. This Women’s Health Fair hosted by Gustavia Pearls Women’s Outreach and Molina Healthcare will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Judson Robinson Sr., Community Center located at 1422 Ledwicke St – Houston, Texas 77029.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be something for everyone!

A diverse range of vendors will provide health services, such as free health screenings, mental health support, domestic violence assistance, child and infant safety resources, maternal health services, vaccinations, wellness information, nutrition advice, and CPR demonstrations.

Attendees will have the chance to win prizes throughout the day, including gift cards, bikes, hair products, electronic devices and wellness packages. For more information you can contact gustaviapearls@yahoo.com.