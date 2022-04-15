HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lone Star College has added LSC-Online as its eighth official college to help address the growing demand for virtual learning.

LSC-Online is an independent campus overseen by Seelpa Keshvala, Ph.D., Executive Vice Chancellor/LSC-Online CEO. Keshvala who has campus president standing will be responsible for the entire operation.

“The focus will be offering classes for students who want to complete a program fully online,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “Currently, few students complete their degrees fully online. We plan to provide a guaranteed schedule through this new college that will allow them to earn their degree in two years.”

“We are excited to launch LSC-Online,” said Keshvala. “In addition to offering more than 30 online programs, this eighth college will feature comprehensive, 100% online student support services such as advising, tutoring, library services, and 24/7 technical support as well as distinguished faculty who specialize in online teaching and learning.”

In fall 2021, 56% of LSC students were enrolled in online courses with another 10% taking hybrid classes, which is a combination of face-to-face and online classes. Thirty percent of LSC students were enrolled in face-to-face classes.

LSC-Online plans to expand program offerings as it grows as well as recruit out-of-district, out-of-state, military, and international populations.

“Discussions about an online campus have been occurring over the last decade,” said Head. “Prior to COVID-19, Lone Star College was recognized for having the largest online student enrollment among community colleges in the entire country.”

Visit LoneStar.edu/LSC-Online to learn more about the new college.