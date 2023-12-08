HOUSTON (KIAH)– Food insecurity across the United States has been a growing concern over the years. According to Feeding Texas, 1 in 8 or nearly 4 million Texans experience food insecurity. Right here in our community, nearly 720,000 people in Harris and Montgomery counties (over 4 million statewide) experience hunger and food insecurity and that number could rise over the holidays.

Lone Star College has a CARE for Completion program that assists food pantries on Lone Star College campuses to help students thrive in their studies and at-home life. The pantry serves as a free resource to students for non-perishable food items and clothes. It serves as a way to help decrease the growing numbers of those experiencing food insecurity especially over the holidays. “Hunger and food insecurity are growing problems many families face, especially during the holidays,” said Mario K. Castillo, J.D., LSC chancellor. “Lone Star College campuses offer services and resources to support students, helping them to accomplish their academic, personal and professional goals.”

Pantries open every semester and are available to currently enrolled Lone Star College students. Food pantries can be found and each of these Lone Star College campuses:

Lone Star College not only offers affordable and quality educational opportunities, but we also have resources to help students who are struggling with tough choices between paying their rent and electric bills or keeping consistent meals on the table,” said Ashlie Resendez, LSC associate vice chancellor, Student Engagement.

You can volunteer and donate to the food pantry by visiting www.lonestar.edu/giving.