HOUSTON (KIAH) – Something big is coming to Houston and you can be a part of it! Love has no limits (LHNL) announces 1DayHouston initiative on April 29th. 1DayHouston plans to unite more than 50,000 local volunteers and up to 1,000 partnering organizations to participate in various projects throughout the city, including beautification projects, homeless assistance, and food drives. Together, 1DayHouston will mobilize local volunteer efforts to assign value and dignity to all communities and provide hope for the city, the future and those in need. 1DayHouston initiative is an invitation for Houstonians to be involved and come together to show the power of love in action.

The single, historic day of service is part of a new social give-back model, one which activates a lifestyle of social entrepreneurship through impactful volunteer work. Alongside organizations such as The Riverside Project, Boys and Girls Club and Houston Welcomes Refugees.

A highlight of current and ongoing initiatives include:

Higher Dimension Church will provide sports ministry opportunities to keep vulnerable youth involved in sports and off the streets.

Eradicate $20 million in medical debt for Houston families with a goal of abolishing $40 million through the course of the campaign in Houston.

empowered 45 faith communities to mobilize their congregations to engage in The Riverside Project’s programs and training to care for Houston’s vulnerable youth.

BetterHelp is offering one month of counseling to anyone who connects with Love Has No Limits through 1DayHouston until September 1, 2023.

CityServe has built a sustainable distribution model utilizing faith communities as warehouse distribution centers to request goods for unique outreach and urgent family needs.

Additional key faith partners include Hope City Church, Somebody Cares America-International, Champion Forest Baptist Church, Faith Family Church, Lighthouse Church, United City Church, New Light Church, Houston’s First Baptist Church, Riverpointe Church, Catedral de la Familia, and Hossana Woodlands.

Registration is still open. Houstonians can join the team of thousands serving and gain exclusive access to the concert event by registering at 1DayHouston.com for the Early Bird registration price of $15 which includes the official team t-shirt. A minimum of three hours of service are required for access to the 1DayHouston concert event, and space is limited to the first 32,000 registered volunteers.”

For more information about 1DayHouston please visit 1dayhouston.com and follow the organization on Facebook @lovehasnolmits, Instagram @lovehasnolimits and YouTube @lovehasnolimits.