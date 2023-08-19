"Living without air conditioning is not acceptable, it's a necessity . So, we had to take action" -HHA President/CEO David Northern, Sr.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — When the temperature goes up and stays in the 100’s for weeks, like here in Houston, air conditioning is a must.

But what do you when you don’t have A/C? Some families are dealing with that, but one program is trying to change that.

The Houston Housing Authority has developed “The Heat Relief Initiative.” It’s being called a transformative program that helps create a safer and healthier living environment for some of the city’s most vulnerable and poorest communities.

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton talked with HHA President and CEO David A. Northern Sr. about who is eligible for the program, how it works, how it’s funded and why it’s so important.