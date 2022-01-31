HOUSTON (KIAH) The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has awarded $95,000 in grants to 12 individuals and five nonprofit organizations whose work promotes cultural tourism and resilience in the city.

The funds were awarded through City’s Initiative and Let Creativity Happen, two competitive grant programs administered by the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) and funded by a portion of the City’s Hotel Occupancy Tax. Both grant programs were adjudicated through a peer and community-based review process administered by HAA. MOCA congratulates all award recipients as they embark on their projects and thanks them for their dedication to the arts and cultural vitality of Houston.



“Investment in the arts is investment in neighborhoods throughout Houston,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The selected projects, organizations, and artists represent the wealth of diversity found in our city, and I am confident that their work will reflect the resilience and vibrancy of Houston’s arts and cultural landscape.”

AWARDED – Mark Buller, District G, “Soundproof” – Chamber Music Concert Transcending Barriers”



The Russian-American collaborative concert, “Soundproof,” features contemporary chamber works by five emerging American composers, alumni of the University of Houston’s Moores School of Music, and by five Russian student composers at Moscow State Conservatory. By co-writing a concert program and sharing their music over live-streaming in correspondent domestic concerts, they hope to start a public musical conversation despite of COVID-19 travel limitations and bilateral political tensions. They will be using music to promote mutual understanding and social change for each other and for their audiences, contributing publicly to positive dialogue between peer American and Russian musicians.

APPLY FOR A GRANT

Individuals and organizations who are interested in applying for the next cycle of these grant programs may visit the HAA website for updated information. To find and share all Houston digital events and cultural programming, visit the Cultural Events Calendar.