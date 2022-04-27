HOUSTON (CW39) Gallery Furniture is hosting its annual Autism Prom in collaboration with Success On The Spectrum.

The event is a free, sensory-friendly social event for all ages. This year’s theme is Light It Up! Attendees are encouraged to dress in neon. RSVPs or tickets are not required to attend the event.

Success On The Spectrum is Houston’s most socially active Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy provider and the only Autism Treatment Franchise in the country. The organization hosts a number of sensory-friendly events for the public each year. They will play kid-friendly, low volume music and their Behavior Therapists will lead children through games (musical chairs, limbo, etc.) and popular line dances. In addition, CosPlay Alliance will have superhero characters to interact with the children.

Gallery Furniture will provide snacks for those who attend, including gluten free options. A free photo booth will available for parents and their children to take pictures. Additional activities for children include jumping on mattresses, an indoor playground and more.

Parking is limited, so we highly encourage Uber or carpooling.

Gallery Furniture is located at 6006 North Freeway, here in Houston. The zip code is 77076. It starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m..

For more information regarding Gallery Furniture’s Autism Prom, please visit, https://bit.ly/AutismProm. The public is invited to volunteer at the event. For information about that, contact daisy@successonthespectrum.com.