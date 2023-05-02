HOUSTON (KIAH) — May is the start to National Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month, a time for all to help spread awareness of the ways to reduce the risk of pregnancy for youth.

According to the U.S Department of Health & Human Services, there are efforts from organizations throughout the community that offer programs to help provide support to parents and teens throughout challenges in society. Research shows that through these support programs, expanding Medicaid for families , using Title X clinics and mass media campaigns, this can help promote safer sex practices.

There are many things that communities can do to help reduce the risk:

Create teen pregnancy prevention programs in your area-visit this website for more

Find HHS-funded teen pregnancy prevention programs

Create youth development behavioral intervention in your area-normalize social and emotional understanding, decision making and communication skills, bonding with role models and more with the goal of reducing sexual risks

Encourage schools and local organizations to use resources and training to help reduce the risk

What parents and caregivers can do:

Parents can start having the conversation about safe sex with their teens early as well as changes during puberty. According to HHS, research shows that adolescents that have talks with their parents early on have sexual intercourse at a later age.

Make sure your family values, expectations and rules are understood early

Believe that a conversation with your child can make a difference in their choices

Make sure that your child gets regular doctor visits

Talk to your child about their future

More resources on how communities and parents can talk to their teens about the risks of teen pregnancy can be found here.