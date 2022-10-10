KIAH (CW39) – The afternoon was hot but the wings were HOTTER! This past Saturday Onion Creek held their first ever ‘War of the Wangs’ competition to settle the debate on who can whip up the best chicken wings in Houston. Local leaders and fellow business owners made up the panel of judges. A special appearance was made by Mayor Turner. He is well known for his Houston roots and support for community oriented events.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin normally judges these events hosted by Onion Creek. In the past, she was one of the pallets for the Crawfish and Chili Cookoff! However, fried foods are a little tough on the tummy, so she sat this one out. That did not stop her from having a good time. Community engagement and lots of chicken dancing filled up her afternoon.

There was one peanut butter & jelly bourbon chicken wing that was she was so intrigued by that she just had to take a bite. Although confused about whether or not it should be considered dessert or a meal, she admits it was the most unique and her favorite spin on the ‘wang’!

Carrigan is looking forward to breaking out her true cajun skills for the GUMBO competition in January. STAY TUNED!

Mayor Turner and Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin attend Onion Creek's War of the Wangs