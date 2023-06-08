HOUSTON (KIAH) — Not every hero wears a cape, some of them wear unapologetic Locs with an energetic spirit, covered with peace and love. Meet Anjelica “Jelly” Robinson. She’s the owner and stylist of a mobile salon named “Peace & Love Studios.” Jelly is a special kind of stylist who dedicates her work to serving children with disabilities. She provides them killer cuts on her mobile salon she’s nicknamed “Big Blue,” when the kids have no other way to get their haircut. With certain disabilities, some kids could be at a disadvantage in a typical barbershop environment with noise and large crowds overwhelming them. With what Jelly provides, she offers these kids an individual chance at ‘Love and Peace.’

Love & Peace Studios (courtesy of GoFundMe Heroes: Meet Jelly)

Jelly Robinson (courtesy of GoFundMe Heroes: Meet Jelly)

Jelly has been crowned a ‘GoFundMe Hero’ by the organization, being recognized for her exceptional work in the community and hard work at making a difference in the lives of others. Jelly and ‘Big Blue’ have the mission to make kids with autism and other sensory disabilities have access to sensory friendly hair care. It’s a unique take that’s certainly impactful, full of spirit, love, and kindness.

Love & Peace Studios client (courtesy of @jellyrobinson)

Unfortunately, ‘Big Blue’ is in the shop and trying to get back on its wheels. There is a GoFundMe page set up to contribute to getting her business back on the road. If you’d like to make a donation, you can find the page here.

Jelly came to our CW39 Houston studios to tells us more about her amazing work, and we hope to have her back once she gets “Big Blue” back in action! To find out more about Jelly’s journey, you can find you social page here.