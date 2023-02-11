GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – The 112th celebration of Mardi Gras! Galveston is here! Taking place Feb. 10 – 21, Galveston’s Mardi Gras celebration will feature 23 parades as the island’s krewes prepare to throw more than 3 million beads and other trinkets to crowds of revelers.

“It’s Mardi Gras two weeks before Ash Wednesday. So we party like we’ve never partied before. That’s why you need to come to Galveston to see our partying,” said Sherry Wilson-Lidgett, former Queen of Krewe of Gambrinus and VP of Event Planning.

The Krewe of Grambius Parade happens tomorrow at 6 pm. As one of the two Galveston Super Parades, Krewe of Gambrinus launches 14 Huge Floats, and just as many marching bands, tossing over 600,000 beads and trinkets.

There are 17 krewes in total that help put together the Mardi Gras Galveston festivities. And one of the oldest krewes is The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Parade.

Aquarius is organizing a daytime parade tomorrow that starts at noon. The 65-unit parade features 12 Aquarius double-decker floats, 15 marching bands, dance teams, and numerous other floats and walking units. This parade is great for the little ones!

The Krewe of Aquarius was organized in March of 1985 and is the second oldest Mardi Gras Social Organization since its revival in 1985. This krewe played a big role in expanding Mardi Gras Galveston into two weekends.

“The city manager approached us and said, Listen, we want to make Mardi Gras, two weekends, are y’all willing to be the opening weekend and the opening parade? And I thought, Well, I never thought of that. And I said we’ll do that. Sure. Why not?” said Johnny Lidstone, Krewe Captain.