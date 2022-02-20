HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin visited The Harmony School of Excellence Houston as they held their RADC Aerial Drone regional competition on Saturday February the 19th. 23 teams from across the state of Texas and New Mexico we welcomed to join and competed in a day full of events. The course was an exciting challenge presented in the form of a game, where students learn how drones work, how they’re built and programmed.

Harmony Invitational RADC Aerial Drone Competition

“The REC Foundation Aerial Drones Competition (RADC) offers an exciting educational drone sporting event focusing on hands-on, student-centered learning. RADC fosters students’ development through teamwork, critical thinking, project management, and communication skills required to prepare them to become the next generation of innovators and problem solvers,” according to the Robotics Education Competition Foundation.









Four Drones made up of two Alliances fly around the field to score as many points as possible. The object of the game is to attain a higher score than the opposing alliance. Teams also compete in the Programming Skills Challenge where one drone takes to the sky to score as many points as possible. Additionally, teams are judged on an engineering notebook that shows their understanding of the engineering design process.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin explained to students how we use drones to capture footage of storm damage such as during Hurricane Ida and Harvey. However, by the end of the day it was her who was getting schooled by the students when it came time to fly the drones. With safety glasses on, she took to the course after given the biggest tip of “DON’T CRASH!”.

City and state leaders joined in on the morning of fun, as both spectators and judges for the competition. State representative Dennis Paul of District 129, Lisa A. McMicheal and Michael D. Kennedy of Freese and Nichols were a few of those there to cheer on the students and help choose a winner!

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin asked students “What do you want to be when you grow up, and how can drone technology be incorporated into your future career?”.

These were a few of the answers:

Fatima answered that she wanted to be a police officer! “We can use drone to help us find criminals”, she adds.

Zain Syde says that he wants to become a doctor! “If a person got hurt in a remote area, we can use a drone to locate them and carry them over to the hospital.”, Zain explains.

These kids are on track to be outstanding members of our community. They have big hearts and brains! They do still like to have fun, I asked what would be a way that you can use a drone NOT related to school or future work. Some answers were as simple as “flying over to your friends house to say hello”. Others tuned into their inner prankster, wanting to make the drones fly around the city saying their name!

