HOUSTON (CW39) – On Thursday, March 2, which is also Dr. Seuss’s birthday, CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin participated in Houston Reads Day at Sylvan Rodriguez Elementary. She read one of Dr. Seuss’s famous books, to a group of fantastic third graders.

The Butter Battle Book is a cute story about the Yooks and the Zooks, who disagree on the best way to butter bread! The Yooks butter their bread with the butter side up. The Zooks butter their bread with the butter side down. Both Carrigan and the kids at Sylvan Rodriguez Elementary got a crack out of the plot.

Houston Reads Day will support Literacy Now’s expansion to serve more young struggling readers and bring awareness to the literacy crisis in our city. Literacy Now supports children and their families throughout Houston with their overarching goal to empower students to read on grade level by the end of third grade, thereby increasing the likelihood that children will graduate from high school and be ready to pursue postsecondary goals.