HOUSTON (CW39) – Habitat for Humanity Northwest Harris County hosted the 17th Annual Toolbox Bash Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Omni Hotel in Houston.

The event, which featured dinner, auctions, and live entertainment, and showcased a new Habitat for Humanity homeowner who will be moving into her new home this month. Sarah Mitchell and her four boys received their new home through Habitat. Sarah, along with many volunteers, put in hundreds of hours of work to make this happen. Sarah bravely shared her story of WHY this opportunity is so special to her. Her ability to power through adversity and still make her children the #1 priority in her life, makes Sarah a perfect recipient for this beautiful home.

Sarah Mitchell Photo Credit: Louis Le HTX

“The need for affordable housing in Northwest Harris County has never been greater, as the area is one of the fastest growing in the nation,” says Executive Director, Soleil Watt. The money raised during the gala is used to purchase new land and construct additional homes in the next year.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to speak at the event. She mentioned why organizations like Habitat are so important for communities across the country, here in the greater Houston area, and even in her hometown of Chauvin, LA. Like many communities here along the Gulf Coast, Carrigan’s hometown is also very susceptible to tropical storms and hurricanes that can wreck homes, making them unsafe to live in. In the opening of the gala, Chauvin mentions, “The weather has taken me all over the country. From the blustery N’oreasters in Connecticut, to the twisters of Oklahoma”. “Although grateful for my experiences, I know the devastation and heartbreak that the weather can bring with it. I cannot count the times after a day of covering a tornado outbreak or a deadly hurricane… the camera turns off, and I sob. We are all human after all. Covering the lives of other REAL HUMANS.”, she adds. In conclusion she stated, “But as Newton’s third law states … for every action in nature there is an equal and opposite reaction. I always regain some hope in humanity whenever I hear a story of community members making rescues from flood waters… Families getting together to cook hot meals for those who have lost their home from a tornado… or when highly regarded organizations such as Habitat for Humanity step in to provide critical home repairs for those in need.”