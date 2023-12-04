HOUSTON (CW39) — The Holiday Season is all about celebrating and spending time with family and friends. But, many families will not be spending time celebrating. They will be struggling to stay warm, because they are homeless and living on the streets. That’s why “Miracles R Real Outreach” steps in to try to make a difference, one blanket at a time.

This non-profit is celebrating its 10th anniversary of helping the homeless in the Houston Area, by collecting much needed blankets, to keep them warm. They also need the public’s help to get a much needed van, to help transport the items they give to homeless around the community.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Yolanda Ford, the Founder of “Miracles R Real Outreach” to find out why they do this, and what you can do to help.