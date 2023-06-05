HOUSTON (KIAH) –On Monday, a non-profit organization called Mission Centers of Houston will be hosting an event to help the homeless community. It’s called, ‘Snip & Savior’ and it will feature free catered lunch from Johnny Carrabba Family of Restaurants, free haircuts by ‘The Look Salon’, free job assistance by ‘Work Faith,’ and free health screenings from ‘Your Healthcare Solutions.’

Executive Director of Mission Centers of Houston, Jeff Chadwick said, “We are excited to host this event and provide support and care to the homeless community. We believe that everyone deserves access to basic needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare. This event is a testament to our commitment to serving the community.”

The event will take place today:

Time: 12 p.m – 2 p.m

Location: 1815 Gano Street, Houston, TX 77009

For more information, visit missioncenters.org

If you’d like to give a donation, text ‘MCH Donate’ to 73256.