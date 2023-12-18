HOUSTON (KIAH)– Every Thursday this holiday season, Moody Gardens will host a food drive to give back to those in need. For all guests who participate, they will receive a discounted ticket to the Festival of Lights or a Holiday Pass.

The drive will take place every Thursday from today, December 21 and December 28, 2023. Guests are asked to bring non-perishable food items to Moody Gardens. Participants will receive a buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) ticket offer to the Festival of Lights trail or Holiday pass that includes ICE LAND, Festival of Lights, four Arctic slide rides, train rides, ice skating, Aquarium Pyramid, 3D and 4D theaters starting at 4 p.m.

The food drive will help benefit Galveston County and Houston Food Banks. Admission to the Festival of Lights is $29 and discounted admission on value days is $25. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets include the artic slide, train ride and ice skating rink.

For more ticket information and how you can contribute to the food drive, visit here.