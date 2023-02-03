GALVESTON, TX – This year, Moody Gardens Mardi Gras Ball for Special People will feature a cool jazz theme “Around the World,” which incorporates Mardi Gras celebrations from around the globe. Entertainment will include music by a DJ and live performances. Guests, who are encouraged to dress up in their jazz soul costumes, will also enjoy food, crafts, dance, and costume contests. Attendees can also take pictures in front of multiple backdrops and with costume characters.

“Mardi Gras is such a big part of life on the island,” said Lisa Stegman, Moody Gardens’ Education Curator. “It is our goal to provide people with disabilities the opportunity to safely enjoy the spirit and fun of this celebration.”

Each year, Moody Gardens provides free food and live entertainment for people with special needs and their families in a safe environment. This year’s event is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees.

The event is scheduled at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Expos A & B from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, for intellectually, cognitively, or physically disabled special needs, and their family and/or caretaker. Registration is required by Sunday, February 5 at https://www.moodygardens.com/get_involved/hope_therapy/mardi_gras_ball/. Walk-ins will not be allowed at the entrance. Each special needs participant is allowed to register up to eight guests with a $4.00 reservation fee per enrollment. Donations benefit the Moody Garden Conservation Fund.

Anyone interested in volunteering to assist with event set-up, decorating, ushering, food serving, or other needs, may register on the website or email volunteers@moodygardens.com.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.