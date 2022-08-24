HOUSTON (CW39) — The mosquitoes are back! ‘Tis the season for those pesky blood-suckers to search you out for a quick bite. But, mosquitoes also spread the deadly West Nile Virus, and one community wants to make sure that doesn’t happen.

The City of Rosenberg starts its mosquito spraying throughout the community, Thursday, August 25. This will be the start of weekly spraying in the city, every Thursday night.

City of Rosenberg

Not only will this help to control the mosquito population, the city is also providing two free dunks per household for Rosenberg residents. Dunks are placed in standing water to stop mosquitoes from hatching and are safe for people, pets, and other wildlife.

To get your free dunks, you can stop by Citizens Relations at City Hall (2110 4th St.) Monday through Friday during normal business hours. Remember to “FIGHT the BITE” by using the “4 Ds” listed above to protect yourself, family and pets from these pests! Read more on the website at the City of Rosenberg website or call Citizens Relations at 832-595-3301 for more information.