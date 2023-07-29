HOUSTON (KIAH) – A private unveiling event is set today to unveil a mural dedicated to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The mural was created by a 15-year-old artist Abby Guerrero titled “Free of Judgement,” highlighting Hidalgo’s impact in the Houston community. The 16-by-23-foot mural will embody themes of diversity, freedom of expression, and women empowerment, showcasing Hidalgo as a strong, composed Latina leader.

Guerrero worked on the piece over the span 40 hours between the months of February through May. The wall space for the mural was completely crowdfunded and supplies to complete the project was close to $1,000.

Guerrero worked on the mural mostly alone but was under the guidance of beloved Houston artist Alex “Donkeeboy” Roman Jr. ‘Donkeeboy’ has been the art teacher of Guerrero over the past few years, giving her his expertise and mentorship.

The “Free of Judgement” mural was unveiled on Thursday morning. County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Music Officer for the City of Houston Gracie Chavez, along with multiple local artists and influencers was in attendance.