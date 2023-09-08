HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houstonians are invited to a community celebration as Culture of Health Advancing Together (CHAT) and Ed White Elementary School unveil two captivating murals by talented local artist Sylvia Blanco.

Blanco’s intricate art beautifully captures the essence of the Gulfton community, showcasing its strength and determination. The murals will become iconic landmarks at the school, inspiring everyone who sees them. The Gulfton Story Trail is a collection of community-based murals that tell the rich narrative of Gulfton and its people. Learn more about the Gulfton Story Trail at https://chattx.org/gulfton-story-trail/.

To talk about the art piece and the inspiration based on the immigrant experience, Blanco and Dr. Aisha Siddiqui, Founder and Executive Director of CHAT, stopped by the CW39 Houston studio to share more about their partnership and vision.

Event details

What : CHAT Mural Ribbon cutting at Ed White Elementary School

: CHAT Mural Ribbon cutting at Ed White Elementary School When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Where: Ed White Elementary School, 9001 Triola Ln, Houston, TX 77036

Ed White Elementary School, 9001 Triola Ln, Houston, TX 77036 Website: chattx.org

chattx.org Phone: 713-247-9764

713-247-9764 Cost: No Cost

No Cost RSVP required: intern@chattx.org or https://forms.gle/uT4aCzHLBtC1HjDz5

About the Artist Sylvia Blanco: Hailing from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Houston-based artist Sylvia Blanco is renowned for her meticulous attention to detail. Her artistic repertoire includes murals, portraits, and fine art paintings, often themed around strong women, animals, flowers, Mexican culture, and more.

Funding for Project: This project was made possible in partnership with HISD Wraparound Services. Generous funding from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance and the Houston Health Department has enabled the creation of these stunning murals. “For a Better Future” also was funded by a grant from LISC Houston, a local office of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, the nation’s largest community development support organization.