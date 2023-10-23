HOUSTON (KIAH)– To spread awareness of the importance of regular check-ups and your health, The Houston Health Department along with the NAACP, will host an event called ‘Getting the Facts.’

The event was organized in partnership between the Houston Branch for NAACP and the Immunization Partnership. Vaccines will be administered onsite from 5:00- 8:00 p.m. This will give the public the opportunity to ask questions about their health from trusted professionals, voice their concerns and learn more about the benefits of the vaccine.

The Health Advocacy Chairman for the NAACP-Houston Branch, Dr. Joseph Gathe, Jr. says, “COVID cases are increasing daily. We are sounding the alarm in an effort to halt vaccine hesitancy to protect our families from this deadly disease. COVID has disproportionally taken the lives of African Americans. We can’t expect change, if we don’t change.”

Terri Burke, executive director of The Immunization Partnership adds, “We’re discovering that people believe in the power of vaccination, but they just need more clarification from trusted sources. We are hosting this forum with our partner, the NAACP, to provide transparency, answer questions, and squash vaccine mistruths. Our goal is to keep our communities safe from vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Event information:

WHEN:Tuesday,October 24, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

WHERE: Emancipation Park Conservancy – Cultural Center, 3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004H

Attendees are welcome to get vaccinated onsite between 5:00-8:00 p.m.