With shelters currently packed and lacking funds & supplies due to so many animals, the goal is to find fur-ever homes

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’ve ever wanted a cute little fur baby to bring you joy? Now is the time to find one that will do just that. It’s National Adopt a Cat Month! With kitten season in full swing, shelters are overflowing. So, it’s time to start adopting.

For 47 years, the American Humane Society has been celebrating Adopt-A-Cat Month each June – a month that also marks the height of “kitten season,” when large litters of kittens are born and often end up in animal shelters.

More than ever, they need our help. Not only are thousands of newborn kittens joining the millions of cats already in shelters, but a lack of foot traffic, funding and supplies at many shelters struggling to maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic further threaten these beautiful animals and their hopes to find a forever home.

To help, American Humane is devoting the 47th annual Adopt-a-Cat Month to encouraging animal lovers to visit their local animal shelter and adopt a cat – or two. You can also contribute to their “Feed the Hungry” campaign, which is delivering hundreds of thousands of meals to shelter animals and learn more about the joys (and responsibilities) of adding a cat to their families.

Check out any animal shelter in your community to get more information on how to adopt a new furry family member. Then go to the American Humane Website to learn more about resources that will help you before, during and after you get your fur-ever baby!