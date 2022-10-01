HOUSTON (CW39) The North Houston District will bring together area residents, businesses, military members and law enforcement for its annual 2022 National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Tom Wussow Park.
This family-friendly event, one of the largest in Houston, is designed to enhance relationships among neighbors and law enforcement in a positive setting. North Houston District says it really wants to foster a sense of community within the area. Although National Night Out is celebrated in August in most parts of the country, but it’s scheduled in October in Texas to take advantage of more moderate weather.
Several activities are planned over the course of the three-hour event, which runs from 5pm to 8pm. Activities such as a “friendly” tug of war competition featuring Houston Police Department versus Harris County Sheriff’s Office and US Airforce recruits versus US Marine recruits. Raffles and drawings for giveaways of tablets, gift cards, gaming systems and TVs will be held near the end of the event.
Other fun and family-friendly plans include:
- Petting Zoo
- HPD Mounted patrol, K9 officers
- Harris County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter, High Water Rescue boat, motorcycle unit
- US Marines combat simulation trailer
- Face paintings
- Free food from Chick-Fil-A, snow cones and refreshments
- Disney characters
- “Chase” from Paw Patrol
- DJ with dancing
Reminder: North Houston District “National Night Out” is Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. It takes place at Tom Wussow Park, 500 Greens Rd. (Near I-45 North & North Sam Houston Parkway/Beltway). Public safety is one of the North Houston District’s priorities, which is why it hosts one of the largest National Night Out events in town. And The event is FREE and OPEN to the public.
Some of the community participants for the 2022 ‘National Night Out” in October include:
- Aldine-Greenspoint Family YMC
- Amazon
- AT&T
- Atlantic Methanol
- Buckhead Meat & Seafood
- Build a Pizza
- Chick-fil-A
- City of Houston District B Council Member Tarsha Jackson
- Eyes on Me
- Green House International Church
- Greens Bayou Coalition
- Harris County Sheriff’s Office
- Home Depot
- Houston Fire Department
- Houston Police Department
- IDEA Public Schools
- Landcare
- Lone Star College-Houston North
- METRO
- North Houston District
- Rockstar Energy Bike Park
- Rodeo Dental
- Spartan Security Services
- Texas Excel Management
- Texas General Land Office
- The Harvest
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army
- U.S. Marines
- Villa Serena Communities