HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s National Puppy Day. Here is a few things to consider when taking in a new fur baby…

Penny. Photo courtesy of Angel Covarrubias

Rizzo. Courtesy of Adam Krueger

Assess your schedule . Many animals are returned to shelters because their owners don’t realize the time commitment involved in caring for a pet. It can take a pet up to three months or more to acclimate to a new environment and routine. Make sure you have the time and energy to give to your new puppy enough attention and exercise.

Make plans to socialize safely . Exposure to pets and people is an important part of socializing your dog. If there's a behavior your puppy is demonstrating at an early age that could be a red flag for adulthood, such as biting or aggressive barking, discuss training options with your vet. Additionally, new pet parents should be sure their puppies are up to date on vaccines before interacting with other dogs to ensure all parties are safe.

Research vet care . Find a qualified veterinarian before you adopt. Most puppies that are adopted from shelters should have a wellness visit soon after you bring them home to ensure they're healthy and up to date on their vaccinations. Additionally, identify an emergency vet clinic in your area for evening and weekend emergencies.

Create a meal plan. Not all dog food is created equally, and some animals may need specialized diets. Start them on the right path with high quality, protein and nutrient-rich foods like Freshpet that contain fresh products like carrots, cranberries, spinach, peas and steamed meats. It may help alleviate tummy issues some puppies experience when transitioning diets.

Consider pet insurance. Every dog has a potential for health problems, especially if their breed is prone to diseases. The most long-term cost-effective approach is to research pet insurance plans tailored to your pet.

Harvey. Photo courtesy of Gene Loya

Daisy Mae from Maggie Flecknoe