HOUSTON (KIAH) – A whopping $39 million has been dedicated to open a new housing community campus for kids aging out of the foster care system. The ‘HAY’ Center Campus is the first and only of it’s kind in Texas and is opening right here in Harris County. The center will provide affordable apartment units, on-site supportive care, and outdoor space for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24. The campus will feature 50 apartment units in a 41,000 square foot building on 3.28 acres of land. The units will come equipped with a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and the option of furnished and non-furnished apartments. In addition, the center will come with tons of community space like a welcome area, computer labs, and meeting rooms, as well as on site services from Harris County employees, a gym, and so much more. The center was strategically places next to a walk and biking trail near Metro transit stops to allow easy access to transportation.

According to statistical research from organizers, more than 200 youth exit foster care at the age of 18 or when they graduate high school every year, and many face the risk of becoming homeless within the first two years of leaving the foster care system. The Director of the Hay Center, Mary Green says “No foster child should face homelessness simply because they turn 18.”

About The HAY Center (courtesy of HAYCenter.org)

“For many years, this campus has been a dream and a vision for the HAY Center staff, the foster youth, and supporters, this will be the place where youth can call their own. A home and a community where they get the space, security, and the resources they need to grow into who they were meant to be.” Joel Levine, Executive Director of Harris County Resources for Children and Adults.

Thanks to funding from Harris County, The City of Houston, the American Rescue Plan Act, The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program, and The HAY Center Foundation, The HAY Center Campus has become a reality for the young adults of our community. A groundbreaking event was held over the weekend 11 a.m. to noon to announce the opening of The HAY center. City leaders like Mayor Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, The Department of Urban Development, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia, and so many more came out to show their support. The HAY Center is expected to open officially in 2024.

Today we broke ground on the “HAY Center” a first-of-its-kind building that will help set youth aging out of foster care for success. With 50 apartments & wraparound support services for 1,300 young people the Center will uplift youth who are otherwise susceptible to homelessness pic.twitter.com/fmJOpZdjYp — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) June 16, 2023