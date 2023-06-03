HOUSTON (KIAH) – Westchase District’s Board of Directors has named Charly Weldon as the organization’s President/CEO. Weldon took over from longtime President/CEO Jim Murphy who retired but will remain in a consulting role.

Weldon joined Westchase District as it continues to carry out its 380 Program with the City of Houston to fund public projects such as roads, parks, trails and drainage improvements in the area. Weldon sat down with CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez to talk about the opening and programming of Camden Park, its largest destination park, playground and entertainment experience spanning 3.4 acres on Wilcrest Drive just north of Richmond Avenue.