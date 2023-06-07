HOUSTON (KIAH) — A local nonprofit called, The Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA), is hoping to change the way men see their health. In honor of Men’s Health Month, the Latino-founded organization will offer free health screenings throughout the year, free mental health services, and free substance use prevention and counseling services.

According to studies down by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, men in the U.S are expected to live close to six years less than women. The statistics get even more alarming:

In 2021- American Indian/Alaska Native men have a 47 percent higher rate of death than non-Hispanic white men

Black men had a 26 percent higher rate of death than American Indian/Alaska Native men

Based on a survey done here, 49 percent of Hispanic/Latino men have a hard time understanding the process of getting medical care

To find an AAMA location offering free health screenings near you, visit their website here for more information.

For more information on services offered to you throughout Men’s Health Month and how prioritizing your health can help save your life, continue following our coverage both on air and online at cw39.com