HOUSTON (KIAH)– Northwest Assistance Ministries, also known as NAM, is working to help communities meet basic needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. The nonprofit has been working in the community for 40 years to provide needs such as a food pantry, health services, safety and financial education, housing assistance and more.

NAM’s Chief Advancement Officer, Brian Carr says that in its food pantry, they’re serving 50-60 families a day. NAM depends on donations from the community to survive. Going into the summer, NAM is stocking up on items such as cereal and peanut butter and jelly for kids that will be at home. There are also canned goods on the shelves. To receive food assistance, you can visit 15555 Kuykendahl Rd. Houston, TX 77090 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 2 p.m..

NAM services the following zip codes:

77014

77032

77038

77050

77060

77064

77066

77067

77068

77069

77070

77073

77086

77090

77373

77379

77388

77389

In order to qualify for rent or mortgage assistance, clients cannot have received rental assistance in the past six months to one year. You can find a list of the required documents needed for assistance at namonline.org/help.

NAM is only able to help serve the community with the help of its volunteers. NAM proudly works with Meals on Wheels and are in need of volunteers Monday-Saturday for hot meal deliveries at the NAM Main Office, West Side Office or Bear Creek. For volunteer opportunities at NAM, email volunteer@namonline.org or visit namonline.org/volunteer.