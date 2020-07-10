Northwest Harris County Double Homicide

Harris County responded to a scene where a weapons disturbance was reported around 7:40 Thursday evening. Deputies arrived at the Steeplecrest Apartments in the 11200 block of West Road near Northwest Freeway. On scene, 2 men were found shot dead inside an apartment unit.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive and whether it might have been a robbery.

A resident of the apartment was inside at the time of the shooting and fled out of the third floor balcony when shooting began. That individual is not considered a suspect at this time.

Investigating deputies say three men were seen leaving the scenes. There is a search underway for three men who may be involved in the killings.

The first suspect is described as a hispanic male who is tall, dark complexion, about 5’8″ and last seen wearing a mask with Texas flag logo.

The second suspect is a hispanic male, also a dark complexion, wearing an Astros cap and 5’8″.

The third suspect is a hispanic male; also tall, wearing a dark mask.

Investigators are still trying to determine if this was a home invasion. There were no apparent signs of forced entry but some damage to the door was made.

Harris County is still investigating the scene.

