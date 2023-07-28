HOUSTON (KIAH)– NRG’s WA Parish Power Plant is partnering up with Lamar Consolidated ISD to emphasize safety at for their second annual Back-To-School Block Party on Saturday.

It’s all happening at Lamar Consolidated High School and Traylor Stadium, located at 4606 Mustang Ave. in Rosenberg, on Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The purpose of this event is to educate and remind students of the importance of staying hydrated in record high temperatures. WA Parish employees will have water stations and will be giving away reusable, cups that change color when the temperature shifts.

WA Parish employees will also help educate thousands of K-12 students on the importance of staying safe during this summer’s continuous heat wave, and as they return to class.