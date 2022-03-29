HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hurricane season is here and the Gulf Coast Region is gearing up for potential storms and devastation. A Houston outreach program is helping seniors prepare for what could come.

Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels program is looking for nearly 500 volunteers to help collect and pack food for senior citizens in the Greater Houston Area.

Meals on Wheels is preparing meals for about 5,000 homebound or immobile seniors. The goal is to deliver boxes of non-perishable meals that should last for a span of five days.

Despite inflation, the ongoing pandemic, and the war between Russia and Ukraine, the President and CEO of Interfaith Ministries, Martin Cominsky, is confident that Houstonians are still willing to lend a helping hand.

“I’m encouraged – I know it’s a difficult time for all. But I know people dig a little bit deeper and say, ‘I’m lucky enough to be able to go and get the supplies for myself. Let me help a few people who can’t do that themselves,” said the President and CEO of Interfaith Ministries, Martin Cominsky.

Interfaith is also asking for pet food. They’ll pack something called “ani-meals” to give to senior citizens and their families.

The project will take place on Saturday, May 14th for Harris County residents, and on Saturday, May 21st in Galveston County.

This is a volunteer opportunity for people of the community. Financial donations and sponsorships are also needed to cover the costs of emergency food.

To volunteer or donate please visit the Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston website.

