The thieves got away with over 1,754 gallons of diesel fuel.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Authorities are searching for suspects who stole over $8,000 worth of diesel fuel at a Spring gas station on Monday.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable officers responded to the Chevron station at 6114 Root Road in the North Hampton subdivision on a call of someone stealing fuel. Officers said that over 1,500 gallons of fuel were stolen and the suspected vehicle was on a video surveillance camera.

Deputies say the suspects came in multiple vehicles, including a 1990 extended Ford Super Duty flatbed pickup with five middle roof clearance lights that are not working.

According to investigators, the suspects unlocked a gas pump and stole 1,754 gallons of diesel fuel, totaling up to be $8,331.50.

Deputies say one of the suspects captured on video was wearing a yellow hooded rain jacket.

Anyone with information that can lead to arrest should contact the Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Office at 281-376-3472.