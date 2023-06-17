Houston has the largest number of stray animals on the street in the country.

HOUSTON (KIAH) Thousands of cats and dogs have no place to call home. And with this being kitten and puppy season, many more animals are being found on the streets. One shelter in Harris County needs your help to find homes for these animals.

“Harris County Pets” has been a fixture in Houston for decades. And like many shelters in Houston and Harris County, they are overcrowded with animals that are in need of a permanent home.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks Corey Steele, Associate Director for “Harris County Pets” about the need for adoptions and fosters, the overcrowding problem, the need for volunteers, what they need from the community, and how you can help.