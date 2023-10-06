HOUSTON (KIAH)– In an event today, Own The HOU will launch a new initiative that will provide the resources necessary to help 5,000 people of color become homeowners.

The announcement will take place today from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at The Cultural Community Center at Emancipation Park featuring The Houston office of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) along with a team of local nonprofit and government housing experts.

Own the HOU is an initiative that helps close the gap in homeownership for people of color across Harris County and Houston. Its’ goal is to help empower 5,000 new households to achieve homeownership and to help current homeowners preserve their homes by 2025. LISC Houston, the lead convener of Own the HOU both receive the support of Wells Fargo and the Harris County Homeownership Collaborative, also known as the HCHC.

Members of the HCHC include Avenue CDC, City of Houston Housing & Community Development Department, Houston Community Land Trust, Connective, Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation, Harris County Community Services Department, Houston Habitat for Humanity, Tejano Center for Community Concerns, and Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation.

Through this initiative, families of color will have access to homeownership and financial resources to help guide them through the homeownership process.A new website will also be launched filled with financial courses and more at OwntheHOU.org.