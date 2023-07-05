He wants to help all Pasadena residents and small businesses have the best opportunities for success

PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — It’s being called an example of the changing demographics and voting base in Harris County. And now Emmanuel Guerrero will take his place in the history books in Pasadena.

Pasadena Chamber of Commerce

Guerrero was voted in overwhelmingly in May to be the first Latino to represent Pasadena City Council District C. He’s replacing a 30-year incumbent. Emmanuel Guerrero will be the youngest elected City Council Member in Pasadena’s History.

As the proud son of immigrants, says he “looks forward to representing everyone in his

diverse district.”

Prior to his win, Guerrero answered questions about his goals. For example, when asked about why he was running he said, “As a product of blue-collar parents and the first in my family to obtaining a college education, I firmly believe that supporting livable wages, education opportunities, good health care and better skill initiatives transformational changes in our communities and cities can occur. As a city council member, I seek to champion those benefits, so that I can help all Pasadena residents and small businesses have the best opportunities for success.”

For more information on Pasadena’s newest City Council member, go to the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce website.