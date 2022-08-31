HOUSTON (CW39) — The City of Pearland will host its Welcome Home Celebration Thursday night for the community’s Little League baseball team.

Players will share the stage with former professional pitcher and Pearland native Clay Hensley to talk about their strong showing at the Little League World Series earlier this month.

The Pearland squad reached the semifinals of the United States Bracket before being eliminated.

The celebration starts at 6 p.m., and it’s being held at Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Parkway.

The city encourages the public to attend the event, but it will also be live streamed for those unable to be there in person.