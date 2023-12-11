HOUSTON (KIAH) — Local non-profit, Houston PetSet is working to end Houston’s animal crisis and working alongside Corridor Rescue Inc., Rescued Pets Movement and Interfaith Ministries aniMeals on Wheels to provide more than 8,000 pounds of dog and cat food.

The food was donated by ‘I and love and you’ on Friday. The pet food company is based in Boulder, Colorado and selects different rescues every month to be featured. Corridor Rescue was selected for December. Houston K911 Rescue and #TeamFeral received HoustonPetSet’s part of the donation to help dogs and cats waiting to be rescued off of the street here in Houston.

With cold weather here, Corridor Rescue wanted to make sure that all partners within the community could benefit. “We are so thankful to have Partners in Rescue like ‘I and love and you’ from Boulder Colorado,” said Jeff Hoke, Vice President of Corridor Rescue, Inc. “Their hearts to donate 11 pallets of food to the Houston area rescue scene will make a huge impact this holiday season as we can now add free food distribution to the residents in need who try their best to take care of their animals. The remainder will be used to feed strays to keep them as healthy as possible until the Houston rescue community can try to save them.”