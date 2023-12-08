HOUSTON (KIAH)– Microchipping and vaccinations are important to make sure pets can be found if lost and of course, to keep them healthy from diseases.

Today, the first 50 cats and dogs will be able to get both for FREE thanks to The Spring Fire Station and Harris County Pets. The event will take place at Spring Fire Station 74 from 8 a.m. to noon. In order to take advantage, pet owners must bring in proof of residency in unincorporated Harris County.

This is for first come, first served and there’s a limit of two pets per household. To find out more information, visit Precinct 4’s Facebook page here.