HOUSTON (KIAH) — Planet Fitness held its annual Build-A-Wagon event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston at Minute Maid Park.

Employees with the fitness company built nine wagons to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston’s Santa Project Program.

The wagons will also come with a stuffed animal and the children’s book, Red Wagon.

We wanted to give them a shoutout for this amazing donation to the community and for sending us the pictures!