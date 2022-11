HOUSTON (KIAH) Join the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center for their biannual Plant-A-Palooza! They will be planting Arboretum-grown native grasses and wildflowers to enhance the health and diversity of our newly restored ecosystems.

This large-scale planting event is a significant part of the ongoing management of our prairie and savanna ecosystems and your help is needed! Get ready to have fun while getting your hands dirty!