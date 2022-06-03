HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hurricane officially starts in June. It’s important to make sure that your house is prepared to withstand any storm.

Researchers at the insurance institute for business & home safety (ibhs) are sharing important tips for how to strengthen and prepare homes to withstand these events.

One of the most important things to check is your roof. keeping water out of your home is crucial to saving your house. Once the roof caves in or water leaks occur it can cause damage to other things inside your home.

“So you want to have your roof inspected. Make sure those weakened areas are repaired if there are any and in worse case scenarios you might need a new roof,” said Sarah Dillingham, Senior Director of Product Design and Meteorologist.

“You want to make sure that’s installed to a 4 to 5 standard. That’s a standard that was developed here at IBHS that’s going to go above modern code and give you that sealed roof deck and keep that water out of your home,” Dillingham said.

She also recommends families check their homeowner’s insurance policy. Make sure it’s up to date. She emphasizes that “flood” insurance is a separate policy.

Here are some home preparedness tips…

Inspect and repair your roof Install a wind-rated garage door Purchase hurricane shutters Safety officials don’t recommend taping your windows Trim your trees Wind could knock a tree onto your house Review your insurance policy

In the event of a storm, safety officials do not recommend moving to the top of the house or the attic. You could get trapped or the roof could cave in due to wind or water damage.