HOUSTON (KIAH) — Reports of domestic violence incidents and number of suicides around the country have increased over recent years. And one local group is trying to change that.

According to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, domestic violence cases increased by 25% to 33% globally. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of suicides has increased by 2.6% from 2021 to 2022.

With suicide prevention week running from Sept. 10 through Sept. 16, CW39 anchor Sharron Melton talks with Dr. Antoria Gillon, Founder of the nonprofit “From Ordinary to Extraordinary,” which helps those who have suffered from domestic violence, and how they are help them and others with recognizing signs of depression, victims of violence, and try to help people who are struggling with mental pain.

The group is also offering families help with needed supplies too, to take some of the pressure or strain financially, to bring more positive light into people’s lives.

For more information, go to www.iamfote.org.