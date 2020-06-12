Pride Houston announces march at Houston City Hall, queer art exhibit opens in Houston for Pride Month

Community
Posted: / Updated:

The flag of sexual diversity is seen during the Gay Pride Parade in Cali, Colombia, on June 26, 2016. / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)

Pride Houston says this year’s Pride Celebration will be a rally and march at Houston City Hall on June 27. The parade was initially postponed until the fall due to COVID-19, but with the recent Black Lives Matter movement, the organization wants to stand in solidarity.

The Winston Contemporary Art gallery opened its doors on June 11, after being closed due to COVID-19. They unveiled a new exhibit virtually and in-person called “And Through Their Eyes Grows Thorns.” The exhibit is art by queer people of color, and it all takes a much deeper meaning because of the recent Black Lives Matter movement.

