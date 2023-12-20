Helping those who need the help the most

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The number of homeless people continues to increase around the Houston area. But, the Bread of Life Inc. is bringing hope to the homeless, and they’re getting help from the city and county.

The Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County announcing a grant for more than $800,000 for the Bread of Life, Inc. That much needed funding goes straight to the “Project Hope” initiative, that provides resources and more, to help homeless people in the area.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talked with Dr. Ryan Harris, Vice President of Behavioral Health Services for Bread of Life, Inc., about the program, and how the initiative will help those who need the help the most, our homeless.