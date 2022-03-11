HOUSTON (KIAH) Looking for something to do for you and your fur-babies this weekend? The Houston Arboretum could be something you want to add to your list for the weekend!



The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and BARC Houston are joining forces this Sunday, March 13, to bring furry friends and their humans to what’s being called the best “Pup” Crawl around! The Arboretum grounds will be open for The “Pup Crawl and Pet Expo”. This special event includes four special Saint Arnold Brewing Company beer stops along the Arboretum trails, where you can interact with local pet vendors at the Pet Expo and walk away with a commemorative Pup Crawl glass.

The Pet Expo will also include vendors offering human and pet apparel, dog treats and food, custom pet portraits, grooming products, and more. Proceeds support the conservation and education programs of the Houston Arboretum and BARC, the City of Houston`s animal shelter and adoption center. Pet adoptions will also be available onsite.

The Arboretum asks that all pets be leashed for the safety of guests and other dogs during the event. Besides Pup Crawl, people are welcome to bring their dogs on leashes to explore the sights, sounds and smells of the Arboretum`s five miles of trails, open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to dusk.

This event is rain or shine. If the event is cancelled, the ticket price is considered a donation to the organizations.

WHEN:

Sunday, March 13

4 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 13 4 – 7 p.m.

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

4501 Woodway Dr.

Houston, TX 77024

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Tickets are $35 for ages 21 and up; children are admitted free of charge. Go to Houston Arboretum to register.

Parking is free for Arboretum members when a parking code is entered in the Park Houston/Park Mobile App or at the kiosks.

Non-members must pay to park to avoid ticketing: Parking link here!

Do not leave valuables in your car. Both 610 and Woodway Parking Loops are available for guests.

About BARC:

BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, takes in more than 25,000 animals annually regardless of behavior, breed, or medical condition. BARC works each day to improve Houstonians and their pets’ health and safety by pioneering programs such as low-cost and no-cost spay/neuter services, mobile adoptions, transfer/rescue partnerships, and community outreach.